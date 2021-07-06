GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Short Interest Down 20.4% in June

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 470,600 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the May 31st total of 591,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 945,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 37.6% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 61.5% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN GGN traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $4.04. 2,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,617. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $4.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

