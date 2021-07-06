Gagnon Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,744 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 1,037.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZEN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.57.

In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $6,129,337.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,998,610.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,549 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total transaction of $352,654.15. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 194,008 shares of company stock worth $27,274,369. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zendesk stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $147.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,763. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $84.10 and a one year high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $298.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

