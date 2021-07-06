Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 78,974 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 29.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 191,466 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 78,974 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $25,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 50.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 804,941 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $106,727,000 after purchasing an additional 271,392 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 298,519 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $39,581,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 12,695 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 297.5% in the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.96.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $142.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.84. The company has a market cap of $160.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $87.51 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.