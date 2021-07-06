Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Black Hills worth $31,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Black Hills by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,042,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,759,000 after buying an additional 460,433 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Black Hills by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,185,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,854,000 after purchasing an additional 99,738 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Black Hills by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,484,000 after purchasing an additional 79,067 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Black Hills by 4.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 988,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,972,000 after purchasing an additional 42,389 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Black Hills by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 928,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,017,000 after purchasing an additional 27,148 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BKH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $65.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.36. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $71.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.87 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 60.59%.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

