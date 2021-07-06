Gabelli Funds LLC Has $37.16 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 40,752 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $37,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 34.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 292,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $133,380,000 after purchasing an additional 75,548 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,065,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,106,000 after purchasing an additional 135,100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.8% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 67.1% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 83,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,210,000 after purchasing an additional 33,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.2% during the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $513.32 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.01 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $471.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

