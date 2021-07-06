Gabelli Funds LLC Has $23.15 Million Stock Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 80.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 791,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,600 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 1.07% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $23,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 125.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at $96,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at $200,000. 55.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $32.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.67. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $2.02. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 163.38% and a negative net margin of 42.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Sinclair Broadcast Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In related news, major shareholder J Duncan Smith sold 215,036 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $6,457,531.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 100,000 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $3,210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 500,922 shares of company stock worth $15,662,972. 37.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

