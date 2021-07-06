Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $44,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,461 shares of company stock valued at $17,975,861 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE V opened at $238.63 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $238.78. The stock has a market cap of $464.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.72.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

