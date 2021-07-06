GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Takes Position in Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMTS. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $13,468,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Spartacus Acquisition by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 809,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 286,800 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its stake in Spartacus Acquisition by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 530,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 67,108 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spartacus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,853,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Spartacus Acquisition by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 417,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 17,861 shares during the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMTS stock opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. Spartacus Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.98.

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

