GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Takes $722,000 Position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 71,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 0.14% of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter worth about $354,000. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGNU opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $10.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

