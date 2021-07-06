GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Purchases New Shares in Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Fly Leasing in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fly Leasing in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Fly Leasing by 278.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fly Leasing in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fly Leasing in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

FLY opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. Fly Leasing Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $516.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Fly Leasing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fly Leasing from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen downgraded Fly Leasing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.05 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.68.

Fly Leasing Company Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 84 aircraft, including 75 narrow-body passenger aircraft and nine wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as seven engines.

