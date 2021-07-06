GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Acquires 127,438 Shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its holdings in Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) by 66.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,438 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 0.59% of Alaska Communications Systems Group worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 94.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 335,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 163,286 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 704.1% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 98,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 85,900 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 156,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 98,566 shares during the period. S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group during the 1st quarter valued at $717,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALSK stock opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $180.72 million, a P/E ratio of -55.49 and a beta of 1.47. Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $3.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.67 million for the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%.

Alaska Communications Systems Group Company Profile

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support, managed IT security and IT professional, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network.

