FY2023 EPS Estimates for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Cut by Analyst

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report released on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASPN. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $34.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $987.15 million, a P/E ratio of -38.26 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.81. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $35.82.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter worth $1,779,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 357.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 193,637 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter worth $11,328,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 596,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,138,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.