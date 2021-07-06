FY2021 EPS Estimates for Peloton Interactive, Inc. Lifted by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Peloton Interactive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $121.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.45. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $58.23 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business’s revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

In related news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total transaction of $9,407,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,609,925.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total transaction of $1,610,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 268,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,858,482.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and have sold 907,684 shares worth $102,030,185. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth about $492,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth about $1,168,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

