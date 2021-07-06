Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,174,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,988 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.45% of Full House Resorts worth $9,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,499,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,548,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Full House Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $2,932,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Full House Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $2,768,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Full House Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $2,673,000. 51.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLL opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.15, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $11.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.76 million, a P/E ratio of 499.50 and a beta of 2.12.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.12). Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $42.21 million for the quarter.

FLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Full House Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 750 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-guest-room hotel; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

