FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 759,500 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the May 31st total of 945,800 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 702,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

HUGE opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.79. FSD Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $6.87.

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that FSD Pharma will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical research and development company. Its lead candidate includes FSD 201 that is in the Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19 disease. The company also develops drugs for the treatment of pain, inflammation, and neurological disorders.

