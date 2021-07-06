Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 184 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $68,755,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,511,000 after buying an additional 263,365 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,108,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,134,000 after buying an additional 249,669 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $54,165,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.0% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 122,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,598,000 after buying an additional 243,747 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $239.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.36. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $162.79 and a 1 year high of $239.33.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

