Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New Investment in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 61,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,407,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WFG shares. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of WFG opened at $71.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.47. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $36.46 and a 1 year high of $91.53.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $2.30. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.2068 per share. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

