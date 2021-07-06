Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,813 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $5,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Bank OZK grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EMN shares. Scotiabank upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,586,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $1,011,989.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN opened at $116.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

