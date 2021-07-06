Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $6,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 10.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 1,420.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 26,782 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 23.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 378,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,580,000 after buying an additional 72,091 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $31,295,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,890,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $197,765,450.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director D Keith Grossman sold 2,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $150,491.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,491.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,006,214 shares of company stock worth $203,833,188. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

Outset Medical stock opened at $45.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and a PE ratio of -9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 9.24. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.07.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $22.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.43 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM).

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.