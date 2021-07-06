Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $4,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 628.9% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 43,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 37,335 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,975,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 8,157 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $104.99 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.49 and a fifty-two week high of $110.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.64.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

