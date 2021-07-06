Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,222 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $5,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HRL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,651,000. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 43,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL opened at $47.77 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $43.45 and a 52-week high of $52.97. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $1,212,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,398.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $306,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,318,110 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

