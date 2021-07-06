Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 28,619 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 571,924 shares.The stock last traded at $147.63 and had previously closed at $147.74.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FNV shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.60.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 54.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 63.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

