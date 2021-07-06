Founders Financial Alliance LLC Sells 56 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC trimmed its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in 3M by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 14.3% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $2,387,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in 3M by 30.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of 3M by 7.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,889,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $364,157,000 after buying an additional 128,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMM. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.64.

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM opened at $199.89 on Tuesday. 3M has a one year low of $148.80 and a one year high of $208.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

