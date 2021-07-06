Founders Financial Alliance LLC Reduces Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 27.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Tesla by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,909 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 39.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after buying an additional 1,651,297 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after buying an additional 1,288,796 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after buying an additional 1,263,228 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total transaction of $897,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,196,512. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,466 shares of company stock worth $66,708,572. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. FIX upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $812.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $466.57.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $678.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.21 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $631.48. The company has a market capitalization of $654.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 678.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

