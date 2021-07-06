Founders Financial Alliance LLC Invests $229,000 in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 504 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 643,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $299,919,000 after acquiring an additional 230,381 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,998,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $512.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $201.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $471.62. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.01 and a twelve month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $533.80.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

