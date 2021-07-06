Founders Financial Alliance LLC Acquires 1,564 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

Shares of BMY opened at $66.95 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $67.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.49 billion, a PE ratio of -24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

In other news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at $524,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

