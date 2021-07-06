Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. FMR LLC increased its position in Fortis by 6.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,309,000 after purchasing an additional 36,627 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Fortis by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 11,211 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Fortis by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortis during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Fortis by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 441,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,018,000 after purchasing an additional 167,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTS. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.80.

Fortis stock opened at $44.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.41. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.25. Fortis Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $47.02.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 13.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

