Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.88. Foraco International shares last traded at C$1.88, with a volume of 6,600 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,031.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$167.88 million and a PE ratio of 26.48.

Foraco International (TSE:FAR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$69.08 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Foraco International SA will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through Mining and Water segments. The company offers its drilling services to the mining and energy industry, such as exploration, development, and production related underground water drilling services.

