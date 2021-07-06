Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Receives $57.09 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.09.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FL. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of NYSE:FL traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.97. 39,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,360. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $26.58 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

In related news, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 115,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $7,387,429.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,515 shares of company stock worth $8,556,423. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 515,161 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $28,978,000 after acquiring an additional 56,741 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth $46,778,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 1,699.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 266,337 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $14,981,000 after acquiring an additional 282,992 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 1,215.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,377 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 89,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth $990,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

