Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $0.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fission Uranium Corp. is involved in the exploration of uranium properties. The Company’s primarily project consists of Patterson Lake South Property in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada. Fission Uranium Corp. is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FCUUF. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $0.60 price target on shares of Fission Uranium in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Fission Uranium from $0.55 to $0.70 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

OTCMKTS FCUUF opened at $0.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51. Fission Uranium has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.57. The company has a current ratio of 18.50, a quick ratio of 18.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $309.01 million, a PE ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 3.01.

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Fission Uranium will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

