Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fission Uranium Corp. is involved in the exploration of uranium properties. The Company’s primarily project consists of Patterson Lake South Property in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada. Fission Uranium Corp. is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FCUUF. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $0.60 target price on shares of Fission Uranium in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Fission Uranium from $0.55 to $0.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FCUUF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.48. The company had a trading volume of 131,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.50 and a quick ratio of 18.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51. The stock has a market cap of $309.01 million, a PE ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 3.01. Fission Uranium has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.57.

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fission Uranium will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

