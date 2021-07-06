FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.68 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) will report $2.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.70 billion and the lowest is $2.66 billion. FirstEnergy posted sales of $2.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full-year sales of $11.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.13 billion to $11.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $11.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.47 billion to $11.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

FE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 152.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 87.1% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FE traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.70. 178,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,695,077. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.79. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $42.35. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

