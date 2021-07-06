First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the May 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $100.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.83. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $60.26 and a 1-year high of $101.62.

