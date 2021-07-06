First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the May 31st total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDT opened at $63.13 on Tuesday. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $65.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.90.

