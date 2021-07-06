First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 195 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in WNS were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of WNS by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,552,000 after acquiring an additional 350,756 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 922,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,458,000 after purchasing an additional 222,024 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,131,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in WNS by 250.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,087,000 after acquiring an additional 99,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in WNS by 53.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 253,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,389,000 after buying an additional 88,930 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $81.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.41. WNS has a 12-month low of $53.54 and a 12-month high of $81.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.21.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. WNS had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $228.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. WNS’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that WNS will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

WNS Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

