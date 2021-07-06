First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 1,392 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,539 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWBI. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NWBI opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $132.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.17 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 9.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 73.39%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 2,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $38,090.25. Insiders have sold a total of 3,835 shares of company stock worth $54,334 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

