First Mercantile Trust Co. Lowers Position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARNA. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 93,993.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 158,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after acquiring an additional 157,909 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after buying an additional 10,691 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 101,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after buying an additional 7,937 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 271,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,885,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $81,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.88.

Shares of ARNA opened at $70.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.82. The company has a quick ratio of 23.61, a current ratio of 23.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.55 and a 52-week high of $90.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.00) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

