First Mercantile Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 31,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 66,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 30,869 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,891,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

NJR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Jersey Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

In related news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $131,707.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,057.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $413,541.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,088.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $40.06 on Tuesday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $25.87 and a 1-year high of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.52.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $802.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.34 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.56%.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.