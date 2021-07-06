First Mercantile Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 1,350 Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,307,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,810,000 after acquiring an additional 425,800 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,893,000 after acquiring an additional 82,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 75,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 46,618 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,986,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 344,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,654,116.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,570. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAS opened at $58.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $49.31 and a 1 year high of $68.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.97.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 30.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist increased their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.61.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

