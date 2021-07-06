First Manhattan Co. Reduces Position in Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE)

First Manhattan Co. cut its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) by 94.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Lee Enterprises were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lee Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lee Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. 34.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lee Enterprises from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

NYSE LEE opened at $27.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.94 million, a P/E ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 1.47. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $36.51.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $192.43 million during the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 1.50%.

Lee Enterprises Company Profile

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management for other content producers.

