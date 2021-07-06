First Manhattan Co. Purchases 500 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 76.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,157 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,222,343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549,153 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,776,504,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728,949 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $720,148,000. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,411,751,000 after acquiring an additional 12,142,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,200,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.84.

Shares of UBER opened at $51.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.48 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.17.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.