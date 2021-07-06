First Manhattan Co. Makes New Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 115 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $881,906,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,866,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,341 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Intuit by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,179,575,000 after purchasing an additional 557,239 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 24.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,590,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $992,285,000 after purchasing an additional 505,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,049,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $778,375,000 after purchasing an additional 267,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit stock opened at $497.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $445.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $280.99 and a fifty-two week high of $500.83. The company has a market capitalization of $135.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.80, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829 in the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $474.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $505.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.71.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.