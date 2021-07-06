First Manhattan Co. Makes New $95,000 Investment in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 5,120,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,474 shares in the last quarter. Icahn Carl C acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $104,689,000. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 476.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,047,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345,021 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,370,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,427,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,692,000 after acquiring an additional 41,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHC opened at $29.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.70.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 352.44% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $350,866.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,325 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,751.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $538,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,702,029.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,159. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

