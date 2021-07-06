First Manhattan Co. Invests $75,000 in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EDIV. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 19,278 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,367,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 198,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 121,961 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of EDIV stock opened at $30.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.47. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $23.45 and a 12 month high of $31.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.