First Manhattan Co. Increases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 611.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,913,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,359,000 after buying an additional 5,021,068 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $216,492,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $210,897,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,916,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,573,000 after buying an additional 2,058,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $191,123,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.38 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.89.

