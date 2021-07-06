First Manhattan Co. Has $152,000 Stock Holdings in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 130.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Acacia Research were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acacia Research by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,203,000 after acquiring an additional 495,595 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 202.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Acacia Research by 3.9% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,282,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after purchasing an additional 47,590 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 314,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

ACTG stock opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. Acacia Research Co. has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $9.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.91. The company has a market cap of $318.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.57.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Acacia Research from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other Acacia Research news, insider Marc W. Booth sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $36,044.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,744.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard Jay Rosenstein sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $52,896.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,719. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,082 shares of company stock worth $115,098 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, intends to acquire undervalued businesses primarily in technology, life sciences, industrial, and financial services segments in the United States. The company also invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets, as well as engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.