First Manhattan Co. Boosts Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth about $408,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 176.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,670,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,869 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,302,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 175,576 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 83,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 11,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OCSL stock opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $6.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.71.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 217.84% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.96%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 129,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $840,271.84. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $1,322,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,620,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,520,149.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,699,159 shares of company stock worth $11,329,409 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.94.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

