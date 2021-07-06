First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.58

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.58 and last traded at $18.74, with a volume of 20741 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

About First Advantage (NYSE:FA)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

