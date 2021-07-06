Financial Analysis: Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) & BOX (NYSE:BOX)

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) and BOX (NYSE:BOX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Datadog alerts:

This table compares Datadog and BOX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datadog $603.47 million 54.41 -$24.55 million N/A N/A BOX $770.77 million 5.69 -$43.43 million ($0.26) -103.62

Datadog has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BOX.

Profitability

This table compares Datadog and BOX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datadog -6.57% -2.08% -1.02% BOX -4.11% -26.17% -2.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Datadog and BOX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datadog 1 7 11 0 2.53 BOX 0 1 6 0 2.86

Datadog currently has a consensus target price of $108.35, indicating a potential upside of 1.77%. BOX has a consensus target price of $25.83, indicating a potential downside of 4.11%. Given Datadog’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Datadog is more favorable than BOX.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.9% of Datadog shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of BOX shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of Datadog shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of BOX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Datadog has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BOX has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Datadog beats BOX on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc. provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack. Its platform also provides user experience and network performance monitoring, incident management, and various shared features, such as sophisticated dashboards, advanced analytics, collaboration tools, and alerting capabilities. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc. provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations. It offers web, mobile and desktop applications for cloud content management on a platform for developing custom applications, as well as industry-specific capabilities. As of January 31, 2021, the company had over 105,000 paying organizations, and its solution was offered in 25 languages; and 77.7 million registered users. Box, Inc. serves healthcare, government, life sciences, and financial services industries in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.