Financial Analysis: Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) & RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RGRX)

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) and RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RGRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Annexon and RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Annexon N/A -33.76% -25.78% RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals -1,984.79% N/A -369.76%

This table compares Annexon and RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Annexon N/A N/A -$63.41 million ($4.15) -5.62 RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals $80,000.00 492.45 -$1.52 million N/A N/A

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Annexon.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Annexon and RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Annexon 0 0 5 0 3.00 RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Annexon presently has a consensus target price of $34.33, indicating a potential upside of 47.16%. Given Annexon’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Annexon is more favorable than RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.8% of Annexon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Annexon shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Annexon beats RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration. Its product candidates include ANX005, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trials to treat patients with guillain- barrÃ© syndrome; and ANX007, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trials to treat patients with glaucoma. The company's candidates also comprise ANX005 that has completed preclinical trials to treat patients with warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, Huntington's disease, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; ANX007, which has completed preclinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy; and ANX009 that has completed preclinical trials for the treatment of systemic autoimmune diseases. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic peptide, thymosin beta 4, for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. The company is developing RGN-259, a preservative-free topical eye drop for regeneration of corneal tissues damaged by injury, disease, or other pathology; RGN-352, an injectable formulation to treat cardiovascular diseases, central and peripheral nervous system diseases, and other medical indications; and RGN-137, a topical gel for dermal wounds and reduction of scar tissue. It has strategic partnerships with Lee's Pharmaceutical Group and GtreeBNT Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as Alpha 1 Biomedicals, Inc. and changed its name to RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in 2000. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

